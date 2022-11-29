Recent FAA Final Rule Enables BasicMed Holders New Privilege

With the stroke of a pen this month, Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen enabled an estimated 60,000 or more U.S. pilots to act as safety pilots. In the November 16 signing of a new rule that focuses on requiring medical certificates for balloon pilots, other provisions were included that granted holders of BasicMed medical certificates the opportunity to fly as safety pilots, a right not previously held.

After a long-time effort to effect this change, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) supported the final rule, which amends elements of FAR Part 61 and Part 68 “to make BasicMed pilots eligible to act as safety pilots (required crewmembers other than the PIC),” according to AOPA reporting.

AOPA Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs Christopher Cooper, said, “This change will allow for increased access and opportunities for training, proficiency, and experience for the entire pilot community. We also appreciate the FAA’s continued support for and expansion of BasicMed.”

The FAA characterized public comments received after the daft rule was published to be “generally supportive.” The new rule goes into effect December 22.