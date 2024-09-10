Delta Air Lines Aircraft Collide On Taxiway

There were no injuries reported in the taxiway collision this morning (Sept. 10) of two Delta Air Lines aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (KATL). But the T-tail of the Endeavor-operated (Delta Connection) Bombardier CRJ900 were severely damaged and seen hanging, as shown in multiple online photos and videos. The other aircraft, an Airbus A350, was taxiing outbound for a flight to Tokyo, while the Endeavor CRJ was scheduled to depart for Lafayette, Louisiana.

According to ground control transmissions recorded by LiveATC, the Airbus crew had requested to hold on the taxiway to “work a problem” but was directed to continue to an intersection before stopping. It’s unclear whether that was a factor in the collision. After the collision, the crew of the Airbus asked ground control, "We just hit something on the taxiway. Could you tell us what it was?" The ground controller responded, "The whole tail of that CRJ is off."