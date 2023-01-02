Report Says Ramp Worker Killed By ‘Running Engine’

Authorities have confirmed a ground crew worker was killed on the ramp at Montgomery Airport in Alabama on Saturday but have not confirmed some reports that a running aircraft engine was involved. The FAA said the accident occurred “where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked.” Yahoo News is reporting that “two people briefed on the matter said the initial investigation indicates the employee was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines that was running.”

The aircraft is operated by Envoy Air, which is a subsidiary of American. The employee worked for Piedmont Airlines, which another American regional. It happened about 3 p.m. while the aircraft was being prepared for a flight to Dallas. So far, the mishap is being called an “industrial accident” and details of the circumstances have not been officially released.