Republic Airways CEO Tapped To Head FAA

Bryan Bedford, CEO of Republic Airways, is reportedly the leading contender to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to sources cited by Reuters.

The FAA has been without a permanent administrator since January 20, following the resignation of Mike Whitaker, who stepped down a little more than a year into his five-year term. Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau is currently serving as acting head.

Bedford, a seasoned aviation executive with over three decades of industry experience, recently interviewed for the role, according to the Reuters report. A licensed pilot, he holds commercial, instrument, and multi-engine ratings.

Bedford has led Republic Airways since 1999 and previously served as CEO of two other airlines. Under his leadership, the Indiana-based regional airline expanded significantly, now operating a fleet of more than 200 Embraer aircraft and offering around 900 daily flights throughout the U.S. and Canada for American Eagle, Delta Connection, and United Express.