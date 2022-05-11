Republic Seeks 1500-Hour Rule Exemption

Republic Airways says it wants to open the flight deck door to more underrepresented demographics and it wants the FAA to meet it halfway in terms of pilot experience. The airline says it can safely put a new pilot in the right seat of its airliners under the supervision of a trained and experienced captain at 750 hours of experience rather than the currently mandated 1500. “The Republic R-ATP Program is designed to make airline pilot career opportunities more accessible for qualified individuals from underrepresented groups who meet the selection criteria but may not have the financial means or academic support to pursue an aviation career path,” the airline said in its pitch to the FAA for an exemption to the current minimum.
Right now, the main exemption to the so-called 1500-hour rule is one that allows military pilots to get an ATP at 750 hours. Republic says its R-ATP program run through its company-owned Lift Flight Academy matches or exceeds the training standards for new military pilots and is better tailored to the airliner environment. It also says the program would be far less expensive and time-consuming for new pilots, thus making it more accessible.
I’m glad I’m not the captain who has to deal with a 750hr civilian wonder in the right seat!
Everyone has been moaning that the Colgan ‘rule’ sets too high a bar for Part 121 wannabees. Some have moaned about the age 65 rule taking otherwise qualified and willing pilots out of the cockpit with no exceptions. We USED to have commercial rated pilots in the R seat and did OK with it all. So what’s the beef? Let ’em try it conditionally with a review after a set amount of time.
Myself, I have heartburn with the ‘sly’ way Republic is approaching the FAA … “Let us train qualified aspirants from under represented groups.” That doesn’t sit well with me. The MOST qualified and working backward would be fair to all. So now if you’re one of a myriad of people from the you-know-what groups (who THEY pick) want to fly, Republic will make it happen so their equal opportunity numbers look better. That’s baloney. I think I’ll decide to call myself a female black tranny and get some free flight training. More woke BS.
‘I think I’ll decide to call myself a female black tranny and get some free flight training. More woke BS.’
What a despicable, ignorant statement to make.
Dave, Larry’s comment is the natural product of identity-politics workplace discrimination.
MLK would roll in his grave, if he could behold today’s upside-down, woke world.
I believe in equality. Period.
No discrimination of any type, “positive” or negative.
Whatever happened to the American ideal of a meritocracy? Really.
I agree that a trial period could be a good thing. I also agree that the approach to comingle underrepresented pilots and the new proposal makes little sense. There are plenty of pilots that can’t afford things and these should be considered regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation etc.
There are other ways to encourage underrepresented pilots and those programs should be the vehicles for them.