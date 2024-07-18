Research Cessna 402 Crashes In Maryland River

A twin-engine Cessna 402 crashed in the Tred Avon River about 4.5 miles south of Easton Airport (ESN) in Maryland, yesterday morning, killing the pilot. Robert Merlini, 56, reported loss of engine power after taking off from Tipton Airport about 9:00 am, enroute to Easton Airport to pick up technicians for an air-sampling flight. The airplane was found submerged in eight feet of water.

The Cessna was owned by the University Research Foundation, based in Greenbelt, Maryland. David Abrams, director of communication for the Maryland Department of the Environment, said, “Today is a really sad day for the aviation community, but also the scientific community.

Merlini, the sole occupant of the aircraft, had reportedly been flying for the University of Maryland for several years on research missions. His body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders.