Robinson Unveils 10-Seat R88 At Verticon

Robinson Helicopters has launched its first new design in 15 years and the R88 is the biggest Robinson ever. The new $3.3 million aircraft was unveiled Sunday ahead of Verticon, formerly Heli-Expo which is being held in Dallas this week. The R88 will carry up to 10 people (eight in the back, two in the pilot seats) but its configuration can be quickly changed to take a variety of different loads. "The highly configurable R88 is designed for a variety of missions, including aerial firefighting, air medical transport, utility work, passenger transport and more," a company news release said. "Its adaptable interior design allows for quick reconfiguration, supporting various mission needs."