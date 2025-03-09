Robinson Unveils 10-Seat R88 At Verticon
Largest-ever Robinson will sell for $3.3 million.
Robinson Helicopters has launched its first new design in 15 years and the R88 is the biggest Robinson ever. The new $3.3 million aircraft was unveiled Sunday ahead of Verticon, formerly Heli-Expo which is being held in Dallas this week. The R88 will carry up to 10 people (eight in the back, two in the pilot seats) but its configuration can be quickly changed to take a variety of different loads. "The highly configurable R88 is designed for a variety of missions, including aerial firefighting, air medical transport, utility work, passenger transport and more," a company news release said. "Its adaptable interior design allows for quick reconfiguration, supporting various mission needs."
The new helicopter has a Safran Arriel 2W engine with 950 shaft horsepower delivering a maximum internal payload capacity of 2,800 pounds. It has about 275 cubic feet of cabin capacity. Range is estimated at 350 nautical miles with an endurance of 3.5 hours. It features a Garmin G500H display and four-axis autopilot. Deposits are being taken starting Tuesday at the show and first flight is expected by early 2026. Certification is expected to take about three years. "With the unveiling of the R88, we expect to disrupt the single-engine helicopter market, offering superior performance and capabilities at a competitive price," said Robinson CEO David Smith. The show runs until Thursday.