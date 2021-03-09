Rolls-Royce To Power Vertical’s eVTOL

Vertical Aerospace’s four-passenger, all-electric eVTOL design will be powered by Rolls-Royce electric motors. The design, which uses a total of eight motors, is said to be capable of 200-MPH cruise, 120-mile range, and vertical takeoff and landing. Four of the eight motors are housed in pivoting pods that allow them to provide vertical as well as longitudinal thrust, while the remaining four motors are for vertical lift only. It is “on course to certify in 2024.” Rolls is contributing around 150 engineers to the program; they will be based in Hungary, Germany, the UK, and the US.

According to Rolls-Royce, “Vertical Aerospace is a key collaboration for Rolls-Royce Electrical as it marks our first commercial deal in the UAM market and builds on previous agreements to work with partners on demonstrator programmes. Rolls-Royce will design the system architecture of the whole electrical propulsion system, the electric power system that includes our latest 100kW-class lift and push electrical propulsion units, the power distribution and the monitoring system that will support operations.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Vertical Aerospace for the electrical technology that will power their pioneering eVTOL aircraft,” says Rob Watson, Director of Rolls-Royce Electrical. “This exciting opportunity demonstrates our ambitions to be a leading supplier of sustainable complete power systems for the new Urban Air Mobility market which has the potential to transform the way that people and freight move from city to city.”

Michael Cervenka, CEO of Vertical Aerospace says, “Rolls-Royce [brings] a hugely experienced team with deep expertise and cutting-edge electrical technologies to power our pioneering eVTOL aircraft.”