Rotor Assembly Recovered From Hudson

The NTSB has recovered the last of the Bell 206 LongRanger helicopter that went down in the Hudson River last week. The rotor assembly, transmission and roof beam from the helicopter are now at a secure NTSB facility for examination. Videos and photos show those parts separated from the helicopter before the cabin and part of the tail boom fell into the water off Jersey City, killing a Spanish family and the pilot.

