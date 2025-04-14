NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Rotor Assembly Recovered From Hudson

The rotors, transmission and roof beam were recovered from the Hudson.

Russ Niles
NTSB

The NTSB has recovered the last of the Bell 206 LongRanger helicopter that went down in the Hudson River last week. The rotor assembly, transmission and roof beam from the helicopter are now at a secure NTSB facility for examination. Videos and photos show those parts separated from the helicopter before the cabin and part of the tail boom fell into the water off Jersey City, killing a Spanish family and the pilot.

"Key components of the Bell 206 L-4 helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River last week were recovered Monday, greatly aiding the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the fatal accident," the board said in a news release. "Divers from the New York Police Department worked with the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Jersey City Office of Emergency Management to find, recover and secure the helicopter’s main rotor system, including the transmission, and the roof beam. They also recovered the tail rotor system. The evidence will be taken to a secure location for further examination.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
