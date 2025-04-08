EAA AirVenture Cup Race Applications Now Open

The Experimental Aircraft Association has opened online applications for the 2025 EAA AirVenture Cup Race – the 27th running of the competition. Racers will compete in all types of aircraft, both experimental and certified. Routing includes more than 400 nautical miles in a round-robin format.

It’s a timed race, with competitors racing the clock. Aircraft and pilots are placed in categories based on pilot ratings, landing gear configuration, and engine power. There will be awards for first-, second-, and third-place finishers in each category.

The competition will kick off at 9 a.m. CDT on July 20 with more than 80 aircraft expected to participate. The course begins and concludes at Wausau Downtown Airport roughly 100 miles to the northwest of Oshkosh. The race is considered the official kickoff for EAA AirVenture 2025, which opens its turnstiles at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, the next day and runs from July 1- July 27.