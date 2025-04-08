NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

EAA AirVenture Cup Race Applications Now Open

Competition is open to a wide range of pilots and aircraft

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: EAA

The Experimental Aircraft Association has opened online applications for the 2025 EAA AirVenture Cup Race – the 27th running of the competition. Racers will compete in all types of aircraft, both experimental and certified. Routing includes more than 400 nautical miles in a round-robin format.

It’s a timed race, with competitors racing the clock. Aircraft and pilots are placed in categories based on pilot ratings, landing gear configuration, and engine power. There will be awards for first-, second-, and third-place finishers in each category.

The competition will kick off at 9 a.m. CDT on July 20 with more than 80 aircraft expected to participate. The course begins and concludes at Wausau Downtown Airport roughly 100 miles to the northwest of Oshkosh. The race is considered the official kickoff for EAA AirVenture 2025, which opens its turnstiles at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, the next day and runs from July 1- July 27.

Those interested in competing in this year’s race can apply at airventurecuprace.com.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
NORAD Pilots Step Up Mar-a-Lago Intercepts
Aviation NewsNORAD Pilots Step Up Mar-a-Lago InterceptsRuss Niles
Wheels Up Sells Its Cincinnati Facility to Premier FBO
Aviation NewsWheels Up Sells Its Cincinnati Facility to Premier FBOMark Phelps
Five Hurt In HondaJet Overrun
Aviation NewsFive Hurt In HondaJet OverrunRuss Niles
Cruise Hangs Out On A Stearman
Aviation NewsCruise Hangs Out On A StearmanRuss Niles
Europe, Japan Sixth-Generation Fighter Program Gathering Steam
Aviation NewsEurope, Japan Sixth-Generation Fighter Program Gathering SteamRuss Niles
Ukraine Drone Attack Pilot Describes His Role
Aviation NewsUkraine Drone Attack Pilot Describes His RoleRuss Niles