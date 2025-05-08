Rudder Malfunction Suspected In Fatal Cessna 310 Crash

A suspected rudder malfunction may have contributed to the crash of a Cessna 310R near Boca Raton, Florida, that killed all three people on board April 11, according to preliminary findings from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The aircraft, operated under Part 91 for a personal flight, had just departed from Boca Raton Airport (KBCT) en route to Tallahassee International Airport. It was the first flight following its annual inspection.

Airport surveillance video showed the aircraft taking off normally before abruptly veering left and entering a continuous left turn. Witness videos and preliminary ADS-B data confirmed that the aircraft completed multiple left 360-degree turns at low altitude. Air traffic control audio captured a pilot reporting an issue with the rudder, stating they were only able to make left turns.

The aircraft struck trees in a road median before hitting the ground and breaking apart near railroad tracks. The wreckage was consumed by a post-impact fire.

Initial examination of the wreckage revealed that the rudder cables failed due to tension overload, and the rudder trim was set to a significant left input. Other control systems were damaged on impact but showed no signs of preexisting failure. Both engines were functioning before the crash, and the propeller blades showed signs of rotation and impact. While other flight control components were damaged in the crash, they appeared mostly intact.