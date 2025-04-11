Cessna 310 Down In Florida; All Three On Board Killed

A Cessna 310R light twin crashed approximately 13 minutes after takeoff from Boca Raton Airport (KBCT) in Florida. All three on board were killed. According to news reports, sources say the pilot reported a rudder-related control issue. As seen on ADS-B Exchange , it made a series of nine, widening left-circling maneuvers in an apparent attempt to return to KBCT. The Cessna is registered to a Wilmington, Delaware limited liability corporation, Reprop LLC.

The Cessna crashed on a railroad track, adjacent to a road and near a highway overpass that was temporarily closed at the time. The aircraft burst into flames on impact and one car was damaged by flying debris and stuck a tree. One occupant of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports. The flight, which was bound for Tallahassee, Florida, took off at 10:12 a.m. EDT for the 330-nautical mile flight, according to data posted on FlightRadar24. Its highest recorded altitude was 525 feet at 125 knots on its final circling maneuver.