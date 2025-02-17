NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Runway Mishap At Toronto

Delta CRJ900 is flipped on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

CTV

Crews have responded to an accident on Runway 23 at Toronto Pearson International Airport involving a Delta flight. Images appear to show the aircraft flipped on the runway missing its wings and tail. The CRJ 900 operated by Endeavor Air was arriving from Minneapolis with 76 passengers and four crew. There were at least 18 injuries, three of them critical but it has been confirmed that there were no fatalities. The airport is closed. Winds were about 25 knots gusting to 40 from about 270 degrees at the time. Toronto has been dealing with back-to-back blizzards that have dropped two feet of snow. Developing story.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Layoffs Hit FAA
Aviation NewsLayoffs Hit FAARuss Niles
Engines Run In Travolta’s New Constellation
Aviation NewsEngines Run In Travolta’s New ConstellationRuss Niles
Eviation Pauses Alice Development
Aviation NewsEviation Pauses Alice DevelopmentRuss Niles
Lower-Cost Piper Rudder Fix In The Works
Aviation NewsLower-Cost Piper Rudder Fix In The WorksRuss Niles
Blue Origin Announces Layoffs
Aviation NewsBlue Origin Announces LayoffsAmelia Walsh
Piper Aircraft Reports Strongest Performance In 20 Years
Aviation NewsPiper Aircraft Reports Strongest Performance In 20 YearsAmelia Walsh