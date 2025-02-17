Runway Mishap At Toronto

Crews have responded to an accident on Runway 23 at Toronto Pearson International Airport involving a Delta flight. Images appear to show the aircraft flipped on the runway missing its wings and tail. The CRJ 900 operated by Endeavor Air was arriving from Minneapolis with 76 passengers and four crew. There were at least 18 injuries, three of them critical but it has been confirmed that there were no fatalities. The airport is closed. Winds were about 25 knots gusting to 40 from about 270 degrees at the time. Toronto has been dealing with back-to-back blizzards that have dropped two feet of snow. Developing story.