Runway Mishap At Toronto
Delta CRJ900 is flipped on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Crews have responded to an accident on Runway 23 at Toronto Pearson International Airport involving a Delta flight. Images appear to show the aircraft flipped on the runway missing its wings and tail. The CRJ 900 operated by Endeavor Air was arriving from Minneapolis with 76 passengers and four crew. There were at least 18 injuries, three of them critical but it has been confirmed that there were no fatalities. The airport is closed. Winds were about 25 knots gusting to 40 from about 270 degrees at the time. Toronto has been dealing with back-to-back blizzards that have dropped two feet of snow. Developing story.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
