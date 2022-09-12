Russia Swearing Off Boeing, Airbus Products

The head of Russia’s biggest aerospace company says his country’s airlines will likely never fly Airbus or Boeing designs after the airliners it appropriated from lease companies and those owned by Russian companies are no longer flyable. “Boeing and Airbus aircraft, which are unlikely ever to be delivered to Russia again, will be replaced by Russian-made passenger aircraft,” Sergey Chemezov, general director of state-owned Rostec, said last week. He spoke after state-owned Aeroflot ordered 339 airliners from manufacturers run by Rostec. The order included 210 Irkut MC-21s (230-seat single-aisle twin), 40 Tupolev Tu-214s (210-seat twin) and 89 Irkut SSJ 100/95 NEW regional jets.
Aeroflot specified that the aircraft be built without any components from countries annoyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine so that the technical supply chain for them can’t be disrupted by unfriendly countries. That means the SSJ 100/95s will need domestic engines to replace those supplied in partnership with Safran in the current fleet. The prototypes are apparently already under construction. “Signing this agreement clearly demonstrates to the whole world that Russia is a great aviation power with great potential and rich experience in the field of aircraft construction, capable of producing reliable and modern aircraft,” said Aeroflot CEO Sergei Alesandrovsky.
Or Putin can end his maniacal folly and get back to playing nice in the sandbox.
Words are cheap.
Functional airliners… a bit less so!
Hey, I get it: Our dependence upon china for things we once produced domestically has become problematic. Hmm . . . we didn’t invade a neighboring country for no good reason either.
Like a car thief vowing to never steal a Mercedes again because he doesn’t like the colors they come in.
Why were there so many Boeing and Airbus aircraft flying in Russian airlines? Oh yeah…because the Russian made ones kept falling out of the sky or cost to much to maintain.
It is unwise to assume that Vlad is mad and hence because of his madness invaded the Ukraine. He doesn’t smile much but that doesn’t make him mad. 70% of the Russian population support Vlad’s invasion of the Ukraine. Ole Vlad had a lot of push for the war from his own countrymen.
God bless.
Ole Vlad has a lot of support for his invasion because there is no news media telling the public what a bloody mess the war has become. Some estimates are that up to 30,000 troops have been killed, wounded or captured in this year-long war, not to mention the thousands of tanks, aircraft and other military vehicles that have been blown to bits. So far, it makes their debacle in Afghanistan look like a victory. At some point a lot of families are going to start asking tough questions about why their sons are no longer writing letters to back home.