Russia-Traced Cyberattacks On U.S. Airports Described As ‘Nuisance’ Events

Reportedly part of a Russian response to Ukraine attacking a Crimean bridge this past weekend, denial-of-service cyberattacks targeted several U.S. airports early this week. The attacks, which swamped the sites with junk data, were linked to a pro-Russian hacker group known as Killnet. No flight data was compromised and no flights were affected by the disruption.

A spokesperson for Atlanta-Hartsfield Airport told CBS News earlier this week, “We noticed … that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating. There has been no impact on operations.” Similarly, LAX spokesperson Victoria Spilabotte said, “Portions of the public-facing side of the Los Angeles International Airport website were also disrupted. No internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions.” She told CBS the airport had notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Similar attacks, described as “nuisance” events, were reported at Chicago O’Hare Airport and Orlando International Airport in Florida.