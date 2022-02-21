Russian Fighter Comes Within Five Feet Of P-8

The Navy says a Russian fighter came within five feet of a P-8 Poseidon long-range patrol aircraft over the Mediterranean last week in one of three “unprofessional” intercepts. As tensions increase over the standoff in Ukraine, military traffic and interaction in the area have naturally increased, and the intercepts occurred as the Russian Navy conducted large-scale exercises in the eastern Mediterranean. “The U.S. flight crews were flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea at the time of these intercepts,” DOD spokesman Capt. Mike Kafka said in a statement.
The Navy has complained to the Russians about the incidents but buzzing U.S. aircraft is a common occurrence by Russian fighters. “While no one was hurt, interactions such as these could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes,” Kafka said. “The U.S. will continue to operate safely, professionally and consistent with international law in international waters and airspace. We expect Russia to do the same.”
Why is Captain Kafka lying to us? We deserve better.
Speak Russian?
The U.S. needs to physically respond to the Russian challenges/bullying.
The president has responded. He has already given a verbal response. The only issue now is that people on both sides of the incident were unable to understand what was said.
The Russians, the N. Koreans, the Chinese-they all keep doing this. An “attention-getter” is in order.
In the face of such obviously taunting provocation, why are we flying a high tech P-8 solo? We’re obviously collecting intel data with it, why not shadow it with F-18’s? When faced with a bully, there’s only one way to deal with ’em else they’ll keep it up. Weak and feckless leadership leads to this …
>>why not shadow it with F-18’s?
I suspect the difference in endurance between the types is a factor. At it’s most efficient, and with external tanks, the F-18 probably carries three hours of fuel plus reserve? The P-8 is easily double that, and more.
Perhaps an escort of F-15E Strike Eagles for future flights is in order? A few pairs rotating with tanker support?
Not a big deal, these incidents have been going on since the earliest days of the Cold War period, with occasional complaints from both sides about a “Maverick” type jock who pushes things a little too far. In this case their top boss is currently doing the same thing on a grand scale with 150,000 combat ready ground troops, so doubtless the word is out that a little extra aggressiveness during intercepts will be winked at.
Isn’t responding to the provocation playing into Putin’s hands? Why else follow an aircraft for 64 minutes. Glad we didn’t bite.
There are more effective ways to deal with a psychopath such as Putin
We need a rabid gorilla as a messenger.
If anyone in the brass gave a damn (they don’t because any problem they had to deal with is not a problem to them because obviously they survived so suck it up), it wouldn’t be that hard to come up with something which would hurt the “Mavericks”. Likely do it without being traced as well.
Scramble their instruments. Microwave the pilot. Flame out the engine. Sticky foam. Get his home address and send his wife evidence of his infidelity. Whatever. There was a time when creative solutions were appreciated in the government. Back when it was about one tenth the size it is now.
What a great idea … a hose sprayer with ‘slime’ that’d choke their engines. You’re a genius Eric.