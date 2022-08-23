Russian Tourist’s Social Media Post Revealed More Than Expected

Last month, a Russian tourist, presumably unwittingly, pinpointed the location of a Russian air defense base in Crimea. The tourist posted two photos of himself (wearing a skimpy bathing suit) on social media with clearly identified Russian S-400 antiaircraft missile launchers in the background. Ukrainian intelligence revealed it used data from the posted photo files to zero in on the precise coordinates of the air defense weapons in the background.

The news comes at the same time reports are circulating that billions of dollars worth of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighters have been destroyed by Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has asked all nations to ban Russian tourists in a show of solidarity for his country – though this news might get him to reconsider.