SAF Available For NBAA Aircraft

NBAA-BACE participants flying into Orlando Executive Airport for the annual convention next week will have the opportunity to leave a smaller carbon footprint on their way home. Avfuel is supplying two truckloads, or a total of 16,000 gallons, of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to its branded FBO Sheltair at the airport. Avfuel also sent SAF to Embraer’s Melbourne, Florida plant and Textron’s Wichita facilities so those OEMs could fly display and support aircraft to the big show on the greener fuel.

Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels, said use of the SAF will keep a substantial amount of carbon out of the environment. Together, we are able to avoid adding 76 metric tons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere over the fuel’s lifecycle with the four loads—that’s the amount of carbon created by charging nearly 9.25 million smartphones*, which is really astounding when you put SAF’s benefit into perspective.”