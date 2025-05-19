NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Schumer Proposes Bill To Ban Qatari 747

Bill would need some Republican support to pass.

Adam Moreira/Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has introduced a bill that would ban the use of foreign supplied aircraft for Air Force One. The bill would also prohibit the use of taxpayer funds to make modifications to those planes. The bill is aimed at killing a deal for Qatar to give the U.S. government a 13-year-old Boeing 747-8 to be converted into a replacement for the two VC-25s (both 35 years old) that are now at President Donald Trump's disposal. Qatar is disposing of the plane, often described as a "flying palace," because it bought a brand new 747-8i. The plan would involve giving the plane to the Air Force for conversion and when Trump leaves office to have the Air Force transfer it to his presidential library.

“Not only would it take billions of taxpayer dollars to even attempt to retrofit and secure this plane, but there’s absolutely no amount of modifications that can guarantee it will be secure," Schumer said in a statement. "It is now on the Senate to prioritize our national security, protect Americans, and ensure that a foreign-owned plane never gets the call sign ‘Air Force One.’” Schumer would need a few Republican votes to pass the bill in the Senate there might be some support there. “This gift from Qatar is rife with legal, ethical, and practical impediments, including the potential for espionage," said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine.) "I’m not sure how we would be able to adequately inspect and outfit it to prevent that from happening.”

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
