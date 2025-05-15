NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Scouting America Launches Updated Aviation Merit Badge

The newly revised Aviation merit badge is aimed at sparking youth interest in the aviation industry.

Photo: Scouting America

Scouting America, formerly Boy Scouts of America (BSA), unveiled a newly revised Aviation merit badge, aimed at sparking youth interest in aviation.

The updated badge introduces Scouts to core aviation topics such as aerodynamics, navigation, meteorology, air traffic control, aviation safety, and historical milestones. Through hands-on activities and potential visits to aviation facilities, Scouts will gain real-world exposure and immersive learning experiences that bring these concepts to life.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce additional resources in this format for the Aviation merit badge,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. “This badge offers a unique opportunity for Scouts to learn about a vital and constantly evolving industry. We hope it will spark curiosity, encourage an interest in STEM fields, and perhaps even inspire future pilots, engineers, and aviation professionals.”

New requirements for the Aviation merit badge challenge Scouts to explore the forces of flight, understand different types of aircraft, learn the basics of flight planning and navigation, and examine how weather affects flying. The badge also highlights aviation safety, regulations, and career pathways within the industry.

Scouting America said it developed the badge in collaboration with aviation educators and experts to ensure its educational value. The new badge is now available, and Scouts can begin working on it with a qualified counselor.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
