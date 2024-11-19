Sean Duffy Tapped As DOT Secretary
Fox commentator and former congressman Sean Duffy has been nominated as Transportation Secretary.
President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that one of the first priorities for Sean Duffy, his pick for Transportation Secretary, is to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs for pilots and air traffic controllers to "make our skies safe again." Duffy was selected late Monday and was not among those being touted for the job. The two-term former Republican congressman from Wisconsin left politics in 2019 and joined Fox Business as a commentator in 2023.
Before entering politics, Duffy had various roles on reality television shows and was a sports commentator and professional logging sports (log rolling, speed climbing tall poles) participant. Nothing on his public bios suggests any experience with aviation, logistics, rail or road transportation. NBAA congratulated him on his appointment noting "his representation of a predominantly rural congressional district gives him firsthand insight into the critical role of general aviation in towns with little or no airline service."