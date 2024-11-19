Sean Duffy Tapped As DOT Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that one of the first priorities for Sean Duffy, his pick for Transportation Secretary, is to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs for pilots and air traffic controllers to "make our skies safe again." Duffy was selected late Monday and was not among those being touted for the job. The two-term former Republican congressman from Wisconsin left politics in 2019 and joined Fox Business as a commentator in 2023.