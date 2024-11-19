NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Sean Duffy Tapped As DOT Secretary

Fox commentator and former congressman Sean Duffy has been nominated as Transportation Secretary.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Congressional Portrait

President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that one of the first priorities for Sean Duffy, his pick for Transportation Secretary, is to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs for pilots and air traffic controllers to "make our skies safe again." Duffy was selected late Monday and was not among those being touted for the job. The two-term former Republican congressman from Wisconsin left politics in 2019 and joined Fox Business as a commentator in 2023.

Before entering politics, Duffy had various roles on reality television shows and was a sports commentator and professional logging sports (log rolling, speed climbing tall poles) participant. Nothing on his public bios suggests any experience with aviation, logistics, rail or road transportation. NBAA congratulated him on his appointment noting "his representation of a predominantly rural congressional district gives him firsthand insight into the critical role of general aviation in towns with little or no airline service."

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Future Hydrogen VTOL Flies Free
Aviation NewsFuture Hydrogen VTOL Flies FreeRuss Niles
AI Pilot For KC-135 Approved For Flight Testing
Aviation NewsAI Pilot For KC-135 Approved For Flight TestingRuss Niles
Business As Usual As Spirit Enters Bankruptcy
Aviation NewsBusiness As Usual As Spirit Enters BankruptcyRuss Niles
Cherokee Six Crashes NHRA Finals, Four Hurt
Aviation NewsCherokee Six Crashes NHRA Finals, Four HurtRuss Niles
NBAA Hits ‘Flawed’ Environmental Study
Aviation NewsNBAA Hits ‘Flawed’ Environmental StudyRuss Niles
Southwest 737 Hit By ‘Stray Bullet’ At Love Field
Aviation NewsSouthwest 737 Hit By ‘Stray Bullet’ At Love FieldRuss Niles