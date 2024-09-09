CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Canadian Search And Rescue Can Now Track Cell Phones

Canadian military search and rescue CC-130H aircraft can now track the cell phones of crash victims.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Canadian Aviator Magazine is reporting that Canadian military search and rescue aircraft are being equipped with devices that can track cell phones carried by pilots and passengers. The equipment used by the Canadian Airborne Sensor for Search and Rescue sytem detects the cell tower interrogation signals emitted by cell phones. The system has been installed in CC-130H aircraft that are dedicated to search and rescue response. According to a summary released by Canada's Department of National Defence, the system "essentially mimics a cellphone tower to capture location and other information from an operating cellphone." Conversations cannot be monitored. Phones have to be on, with a live battery and not on airplane mode and once detected it's easy to home in and find the phone.

The gear has been available for several years but the department did an exhaustive analysis of the privacy concerns that naturally arise from this kind of surveillance ability. Any operating cell phone can be tracked by the system from the air and that prompted a Privacy Impact Assessment under the country's Privacy Act. "Based on the results of the PIA, privacy risks arising from the collection, use, disclosure, and retention of personal information using the CASSAR system are expected to be low," the report said. In exchange, the system will save lives say military commanders. “With such a vast area [as Canada], an enabling technology like the CASSAR system augments the existing search and rescue capability, reduces search time, and improves outcomes; a positive addition to search and rescue operations,” said Lieutenant-General Steve Boivin of Canadian Joint Operations Command.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Pilots, Including Local Mayor, Lament Likely Loss Of Beloved Washington Airport
Aviation NewsPilots, Including Local Mayor, Lament Likely Loss Of Beloved Washington AirportRuss Niles
Starliner Lands At White Sands
Aviation NewsStarliner Lands At White SandsRuss Niles
Texas Woman’s University Launches Flight Program
Aviation NewsTexas Woman’s University Launches Flight ProgramAmelia Walsh
Boeing Starliner Set For Uncrewed Return To Earth Friday
Aviation NewsBoeing Starliner Set For Uncrewed Return To Earth FridayAmelia Walsh
Baltimore Man Detained For Allegedly Trying To Steal Aircraft
Aviation NewsBaltimore Man Detained For Allegedly Trying To Steal AircraftAmelia Walsh
Archer Aviation Surpasses 2024 Flight Test Goal
Aviation NewsArcher Aviation Surpasses 2024 Flight Test GoalAmelia Walsh