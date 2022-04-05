Seattle FBI Offering $10,000 Reward For Laser Strike Tips

An exasperated FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to curb a massive increase in laser attacks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. In the first nine weeks of 2022, more than 100 airline crews reported laser attacks. There have been no serious incidents but law enforcement is stepping up efforts to find those responsible. Those responsible are not just flashing the aircraft. Some crews have apparently reported the laser has been trained on the cockpit of their aircraft on final.

All of the attacks have come from green lasers and they have originated in neighborhoods surrounding the airport, which is south of Seattle. It’s not clear whether the FBI is looking for one person or several or whether they’re random incidents. The reward is being offered to those who can provide information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever is doing this. Those with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), their local FBI office, or online.