NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

UK-Based USAF Fighter Wing Brings F-35A Complement Up To Strength

Plans call for placing greater nuclear-delivery capability within easy striking range of Russia

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighters assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force based at Lakenheath, England. Credit: USAF, photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty

The U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) is reporting that the U.S. Air Force will fill out its full complement of F-35 fighter strength in the UK by later this year. Two squadrons will be based at RAF Lakenheath base, bringing the forces to full strength. According to reports in Air & Space Forces magazine, in an April 3 statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander of EUCOM wrote, “USEUCOM established one F-35 squadron at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath in the United Kingdom, which is now fully operational. A second squadron of F-35s will be complete this summer and will achieve full operational capability this fall.”

Notably, the USAF’s F-35As are currently the only fifth-gen fighters capable of delivering nuclear weapons, specifically the 50 kiloton B61-12 gravity bomb. Units based at RAF Lakenheath include the 48th Fighter Wing, with two F-15E squadrons and the 495th Squadron and 493rd Squadron, both of which operate the F-35A. In total, both F-35A squadrons are expected to have 52 aircraft available at full strength.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Airline Stocks Tumble, Nudged Downward by Tariff Fears
Aviation NewsAirline Stocks Tumble, Nudged Downward by Tariff FearsMark Phelps
Dallas College Launches 13-Month A&P Program
Aviation NewsDallas College Launches 13-Month A&P ProgramMark Phelps
Lancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe Landing
Aviation NewsLancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe LandingMark Phelps
Flight Rules Change For Pregnant Military Pilots
Aviation NewsFlight Rules Change For Pregnant Military PilotsRuss Niles
FAA Orders Radio Fix On 787s
Aviation NewsFAA Orders Radio Fix On 787sRuss Niles
Historic Triple-Tail ‘Connie’ To Return To AirVenture
Aviation NewsHistoric Triple-Tail ‘Connie’ To Return To AirVentureMark Phelps