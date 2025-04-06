UK-Based USAF Fighter Wing Brings F-35A Complement Up To Strength

The U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) is reporting that the U.S. Air Force will fill out its full complement of F-35 fighter strength in the UK by later this year. Two squadrons will be based at RAF Lakenheath base, bringing the forces to full strength. According to reports in Air & Space Forces magazine, in an April 3 statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander of EUCOM wrote, “USEUCOM established one F-35 squadron at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath in the United Kingdom, which is now fully operational. A second squadron of F-35s will be complete this summer and will achieve full operational capability this fall.”