U.S. Navy Loses Second Super Hornet from Carrier Deck

For the second time within a week, the U.S. Navy has lost an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. According to reports, this time, the Super Hornet crashed while attempting to land. The arresting gear is said to have failed and the “bolter” go around was unsuccessful. The pilot and weapons systems officer ejected and were recovered from the water by helicopter with only minor injuries.