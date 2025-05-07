NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

U.S. Navy Loses Second Super Hornet from Carrier Deck

Crew safe after unsuccessful ‘bolter’ go-around

An FA-18E Super Hornet launches from the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman. U.S. Navy photo: MC2 Logan McGuire

For the second time within a week, the U.S. Navy has lost an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. According to reports, this time, the Super Hornet crashed while attempting to land. The arresting gear is said to have failed and the “bolter” go around was unsuccessful. The pilot and weapons systems officer ejected and were recovered from the water by helicopter with only minor injuries.

The aircraft carrier has been involved in an air campaign to suppress attacks by Houthi rebels based in Yemen. On April 28, a Super Hornet rolled off the deck while the carrier was maneuvering to evade a Houthi attack. The aircraft in the more recent incident was serving with the VFA-11 squadron, known as the Red Rippers.

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
