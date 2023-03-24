Senate Commerce Committee Approves NOTAM Improvement Act

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has approved legislation that would establish a task force to tackle making improvements to the notices to air missions (NOTAMs) system. The bill, called the NOTAM Improvement Act of 2023 (S.66), was introduced in January 2023 in the wake of a NOTAM system outage that caused a nationwide ground stop earlier that month. S.66 was co-sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“The complete failure of the FAA’s NOTAM system stranded millions of Americans and was a warning of the need to strengthen and modernize our air travel system,” said Sen. Moran. “The FAA has a responsibility to make certain air travel in our country is as safe and efficient as possible. Moving this legislation forward is an important step to help meet the demands of 21st-century travel and prevent a similar failure in the future.”
If the bill is passed as approved, the FAA Task Force on NOTAM Improvement would be responsible for providing recommendations in areas including improving NOTAM presentation, ways to ensure that NOTAMs are complete, accurate and contain the proper information, best practices to improve the accuracy and understandability of NOTAMs and ensuring the stability, resiliency, and cybersecurity of the NOTAM computer system. It would be made up of representatives from air carriers, airports, airline pilot, dispatcher and FAA personnel unions, GA and business aviation stakeholders, aviation safety and human factors experts and computer system architecture and cybersecurity experts. As previously reported by AVweb, companion legislation was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in January with a vote of 424 to 4.
“The complete failure” sounds like grandstanding. As far as I have seen in reports of the problem, it was that new NOTAMs were not able to be loaded and a decision was made to take the system offline to resolve the issue. And then another decision was made regarding the “ground stop”. Is it a “system” failure when the stop was due to a decision by an individual or group with authority to make questionable decisions?
When between 50 to 100 Notams are issued for a major airport at one time that only address crane and or other obstacles due to construction projects, it is completely useless information, as I don’t know of anyone who can process that in a useful manner. They get in the way of more pertinent and practical approach and departure procedure Notams that already account for the obstructions being there. The second issue I commonly have is when Notams are presented with active dates that sometimes begin several days in advance. I suppose this might be useful for long range trip planning, but again they obscure the Notams you need to know about more immediately. There needs to be a better way to filter out what you don’t need to know, while ensuring that what you do need to know is presented.
K.I.S.S.
The structure (categories) and the language needs to be simplified. IMO there should be only three categories- departure, enroute, and arrival. These three categories could incorporate domestic, FDC, SAA, and military data.