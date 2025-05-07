Senate Calls Meeting To Assess FAA Reauthorization Progress

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation announced today it would call a full committee hearing for May 14 titled “FAA Reauthorization One Year Later: Aviation Safety, Air Traffic, and Next Generation Technology.” The bipartisan FAA Reauthorization bill was passed on May 16, 2024. According to a press release, “This hearing will examine both the progress achieved and any delays encountered in implementing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024.” FAA witnesses are expected to include: Franklin McIntosh, deputy chief operating officer, air traffic organization; Jodi Baker, deputy associate administrator for aviation safety; and Wayne Heibeck, deputy associate administrator for airports.

Committee chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, “Last year, Congress came together with overwhelming bipartisan support to pass an FAA reauthorization aimed at modernizing and transforming our country’s aviation system. This legislation was designed to ensure safety is prioritized at the FAA, address air traffic controller shortages, encourage innovative aviation technologies, and protect consumers. At a time when our aviation system faces significant challenges, I look forward to this hearing helping us evaluate the implementation of the FAA reauthorization and assess what additional efforts may be required to ensure the safety and efficiency of the nation’s airspace.”