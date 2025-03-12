NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Senate Subcommittee to Probe DC Midair

Kansas Senator, subcommittee chairman, includes NTSB head Jennifer Homendy on the list of witnesses.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Wikipedia

A U.S. Senator has read the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Preliminary Report on the midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (KDCA) and wants some answers. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation and has called a hearing of the subcommittee set for March 27.

Sen. Moran said, “The NTSB’s preliminary report lays the foundation for understanding what circumstances led to the deadly accident over the Potomac that claimed 67 lives. I appreciate the NTSB, FAA, DoD, and other parties collaborating on this investigation and expect their continued cooperation as I lead a subcommittee hearing on March 27th to review the report and work to determine policy changes that may be necessary to prevent future tragedies.”

Witnesses will include NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau (invited), and Brigadier General Matthew Braman, Director of Army Aviation (invited).

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
