Senate Subcommittee to Probe DC Midair

A U.S. Senator has read the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Preliminary Report on the midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (KDCA) and wants some answers. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation and has called a hearing of the subcommittee set for March 27.

Sen. Moran said, “The NTSB’s preliminary report lays the foundation for understanding what circumstances led to the deadly accident over the Potomac that claimed 67 lives. I appreciate the NTSB, FAA, DoD, and other parties collaborating on this investigation and expect their continued cooperation as I lead a subcommittee hearing on March 27th to review the report and work to determine policy changes that may be necessary to prevent future tragedies.”