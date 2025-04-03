Senator Wants End To Forest Service Inspections Of Firefighting Aircraft

A Montana senator who founded one of the largest aerial firefighting companies in the U.S. is recommending the U.S. Forest Service end its practice of inspecting firefighting aircraft before the start of each season. Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Montana) who stepped down as CEO of Bridger Aerospace to run for the Senate last year, says the Forest Service uses outdated methods and duplicates FAA oversight. Each year Forest Service looks at every plane and checks the flight credentials of every pilot in a process called "carding."

“Agency carding of firefighting aircraft is a relic of a bygone era and has become an unnecessary barrier to asset availability,” Sheehy said. “With inspector shortages increasing year over year and shifting interpretation of standards, redundant carding has hindered aerial firefighting capability,” Sheehy said. “We are working to change the regulations to this effect, among many other changes, so that we can provide the maximum number of safe aircraft to the teams fighting fire when they are needed most.”