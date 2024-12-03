Sense And Avoid Drone System Going For European Certification
A sense and avoid system for big drones is nearing certification in Europe.
Ten companies from five European countries have demonstrated a sense and avoid system for large drones they intend to certify in the next few years. The European Detect and Avoid System (EUDAAS) was installed on a Leonardo Falco Xplorer drone and demonstrated at Trapani Birgi Airport and did well enough to advance to the next phase of testing.
The tests "validated technologies, including advanced sensors, digital flight controls, and smart systems designed to detect and avoid both cooperative and non-cooperative air traffic," according to Military Embedded, a journal that chronicles such developments. The goal is to mix big drones in with regular traffic without a lot of external control.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories