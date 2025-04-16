EAA Posts ‘Help Wanted’ for AirVenture 2025

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is legendary for the volunteer-centric culture of its annual AirVenture extravaganza in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, set for July 21-27 this year. But even a full-on effort by volunteers cannot do it all, so EAA is hanging out the “Help Wanted” sign.

The association is looking for more than 750 temporary workers for positions involving retail sales, security, event support, auto parking, camper registration – even bartending. EAA says the opportunities are ideal for job-seekers from students to retirees to earn a stash of cash without requiring a full-summer commitment. Note: applicants for retail and parking positions must be at least 14 years old; security jobs at least 16; and 18 years old for all other positions.