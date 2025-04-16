EAA Posts ‘Help Wanted’ for AirVenture 2025

NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is legendary for the volunteer-centric culture of its annual AirVenture extravaganza in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, set for July 21-27 this year. But even a full-on effort by volunteers cannot do it all, so EAA is hanging out the “Help Wanted” sign.

The association is looking for more than 750 temporary workers for positions involving retail sales, security, event support, auto parking, camper registration – even bartending. EAA says the opportunities are ideal for job-seekers from students to retirees to earn a stash of cash without requiring a full-summer commitment. Note: applicants for retail and parking positions must be at least 14 years old; security jobs at least 16; and 18 years old for all other positions.

Onsite interviews are available at the EAA Aviation Museum on April 26; May 21; June 7; June 21; with an open house hiring event spanning June 24-26 from 9 am to 5 pm. There are two parts to the online application at EAA.org/hiring: creating an account and completing the application.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
