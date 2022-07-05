Signature Acquires TAC Air Facilities; Boosts Global Footprint To 227 FBOs

FBO mega-chain Signature Aviation has announced it has acquired the TAC Air division of The Arnold Companies. The result is that 14 TAC Air locations will now rebrand as Signature Flight support FBOs. Greg Arnold, longtime chairman and CEO of TAC Air and TAC Private Hangars, said, “From the time we entered the aviation FBO business in 1986 in Texarkana, we focused on providing the best aviation ground services in the industry. We are proud of what we have accomplished together these past 36 years.”

The TAC Air locations will begin the transition into the Signature network effective immediately. The transition process is expected to be completed by the end of this year. “Three original TAC Air FBO locations were not included in the acquisition and were divested to an alternate party,” according to Signature.

The acquisition increases Signature’s overall footprint to 227 locations in 27 countries across five continents. The move introduces Signature to 11 new markets within the U.S., including Salt Lake City, Utah; Lexington, Kentucky.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Knoxville, Tennessee. The transition will enhance Signature’s on-site presence at Denver Centennial Airport in Colorado and Dallas Love Field in Texas by adding supplemental facilities to the company’s second and fourth FBO terminals at those airports, respectively. Signature will also take over the TAC Private Hangars complex at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

Tony Lefebvre, Signature Aviation CEO, said, “TAC Air is an example of home-grown success, and we’re delighted to share in the storied heritage of TAC Air while embracing its over 600 employees within the Signature team.”