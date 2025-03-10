Sikorsky Flies VTOL Flying Wing

Sikorsky has flown a prototype of an interesting flying wing drone that incorporates twin rotors for vertical takeoffs and landings. The concept was unveiled at Verticon in Dallas on Monday. The "rotor blown wing" is a tilt rotor of sorts but because the whole aircraft is the wing it doesn't need complicated technology to make the transition. No performance data was released on the aircraft but Sikorsky has already started thinking about bigger versions using hybrid power. The first prototype weighs 115 pounds and is battery-powered.

“Combining helicopter and airplane flight characteristics onto a flying wing reflects Sikorsky’s drive to innovate next-generation VTOL UAS aircraft that can fly faster and farther than traditional helicopters,” said Sikorsky Vice President and General Manager Rich Benton. “Our rotor blown wing platform is a prime example how we are leveraging the breadth of our 102-year aviation heritage to develop new designs that meet the emerging missions of commercial and military operators.”