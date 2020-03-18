SLC Evacuated After Earthquake

The air traffic control tower, terminals and concourses at Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) were evacuated following an earthquake on Wednesday morning. The FAA has issued a ground stop at the airport and all inbound aircraft are being diverted. According to airport authorities, SLC is “not currently operational,” but it is not yet known if the airport infrastructure sustained any damage.

“The airport authority is conducting a runway inspection,” the FAA said in a statement. “We will provide updates as additional information becomes available.”

All air traffic in the area is currently being handled by the Salt Lake Air Route Traffic Control Center. The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.7, occurred shortly after 7 a.m. local time. Additional aftershocks are expected throughout the day.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.