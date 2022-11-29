Sling Pilot Academy Announces Partnership With SkyWest Airlines

Sling Pilot Academy, based in Torrance California, and supported by the South African aircraft manufacturer of its training aircraft, announced today it has established an “Elite Partnership” with SkyWest Airlines. Under terms of the arrangement, Sling Pilot Academy students have access to SkyWest’s Pilot Pathway Program and are eligible for elite access to benefits of the partnership.

Some of those benefits include enhanced seniority, access to experienced pilot mentors, interview prep, and a guaranteed final interview for a first officer position at SkyWest.

In addition, according to Sling Pilot Academy, “…eligible Sling Pilot Academy students can also enjoy additional benefits such as $15,000 tuition reimbursement through certain program milestones, exclusive workshops and other events, and access to a direct SkyWest liaison committed to Sling Pilot Academy students.”

Co-CEO of Sling Pilot Academy Wayne Toddun, said: “With this new partnership we expect to supply even more graduates to SkyWest and we know they will do well. SkyWest Airlines has a fantastic reputation for quality training. Many of our graduates have also expressed that the experience gained flying and teaching in our all-glass-cockpit Sling NGT trainers made it easier for them to transition into flying commercial aircraft at SkyWest.”