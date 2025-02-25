Smoke Diverts Two Delta Flights
Slides were used to evacuate a Boeing 717 in Atlanta.
For the second time in less than a week, Delta flights have been diverted because of smoke in the cabin. The most recent was Monday when a Boeing 717 on its way to Columbia, South Carolina turned around almost immediately and landed back in Atlanta. The plane was evacuated on the runway with emergency slides and there were no serious injuries. Social media posts showed a thick haze in the cabin with passengers covering their mouths with sweater collars.
On Saturday, a Delta A350-900 returned to Los Angeles after flight attendants reported smoke coming from the rear galley as the plane was climbing out on its way to Sydney, Australia. By the time the plane landed (28 minutes after takeoff) the smoke was gone. The 162 passengers got a ride on another flight and the A350 was sent to Delta's Atlanta base to be checked. It was back in service Monday.