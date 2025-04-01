NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

SNF Podcast: G100UL Update

George Braly will address Sun ‘n Fun on the progress and problems encountered with getting his G100UL unleaded fuel to market Wednesday at Sun ‘n Fun.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: General Aviation Modifications, Inc. (GAMI)

The only widely approved unleaded high octane replacement for 100LL hit the market in 2024 but not without some difficulties. George Braly, who has been working on the fuel through his company GAMI for 14 years, will be hosting a forum at the ACE building at Sun 'n Fun at 1 p.m. on Wednesday where he will elaborate on the issues and their potential solutions. He spoke with AVweb's Mark Phelps on Tuesday at the show.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Tecnam Announces Special Missions and STOL P2012 Variants
Air Shows & EventsTecnam Announces Special Missions and STOL P2012 VariantsMark Phelps
Integral R Aerobatic Trainer Makes U.S. Public Debut
Air Shows & EventsIntegral R Aerobatic Trainer Makes U.S. Public DebutMark Phelps
AOPA Air Safety Foundation Head Promotes Safety Pause Initiative
Air Shows & EventsAOPA Air Safety Foundation Head Promotes Safety Pause InitiativeMark Phelps
SNF Video: Epic Adds 25+ New Features to Latest Variant, the E1000 AX
Air Shows & EventsSNF Video: Epic Adds 25+ New Features to Latest Variant, the E1000 AXMark Phelps
Sun ‘n Fun CEO Reassures That Airport Expansion Would Be Good
Air Shows & EventsSun ‘n Fun CEO Reassures That Airport Expansion Would Be GoodMark Phelps
MOSAIC Progressing, 2025 Approval Likely
Air Shows & EventsMOSAIC Progressing, 2025 Approval LikelyCayla McLeod