SNF Podcast: G100UL Update
George Braly will address Sun ‘n Fun on the progress and problems encountered with getting his G100UL unleaded fuel to market Wednesday at Sun ‘n Fun.
The only widely approved unleaded high octane replacement for 100LL hit the market in 2024 but not without some difficulties. George Braly, who has been working on the fuel through his company GAMI for 14 years, will be hosting a forum at the ACE building at Sun 'n Fun at 1 p.m. on Wednesday where he will elaborate on the issues and their potential solutions. He spoke with AVweb's Mark Phelps on Tuesday at the show.
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories