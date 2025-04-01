SNF Podcast: G100UL Update

The only widely approved unleaded high octane replacement for 100LL hit the market in 2024 but not without some difficulties. George Braly, who has been working on the fuel through his company GAMI for 14 years, will be hosting a forum at the ACE building at Sun 'n Fun at 1 p.m. on Wednesday where he will elaborate on the issues and their potential solutions. He spoke with AVweb's Mark Phelps on Tuesday at the show.