Southern Airways Launches New York Seaplane Service

Commuter airline Southern Airways Express has announced that it is launching a new seaplane service in partnership with New York-based Tailwind Air. The flights are part of a codeshare agreement and will offer service from Manhattan to East Hampton, Montauk and Shelter Island, New York. The aircraft, all amphibious Cessna Caravans, will be operated by Tailwind Air.

“Our clients expect a first-class experience, and that experience begins when they are searching for the best flight,” said Tailwind Air CEO Alan Ram. “By partnering with Southern, we can guarantee that our passengers will have a positive experience, not just in flight, but through the entire booking process.”

Southern Airways will act as sales partner for the new service, which is scheduled to begin on June 4. In addition, Southern operates flights in the mid-Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico regions along with California and Hawaii. The airline also offers seasonal flights in New England with plans to transition to a year-round service in the area later this year.