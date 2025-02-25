Southwest In Near-Collision With Bizjet at Chicago Midway

Southwest Flight 2504 executed a heart-stopping last-second go-around at Chicago Midway Airport (KMDW) this morning to avoid a business jet that taxied onto the landing Runway 31C. The incident occurred at around 10 am Central time, when the Boeing 737-800 was arriving on a flight from Eppley Airfield (KOMA) in Omaha, Nebraska. You can see the flight record of Flight 2504 here on FlightRadar24.

CNN news video on Youtube (posted below) shows the Boeing on short final to the 6,522-foot runway, Midway’s longest, then initiating the go-around either just before or after the main landing gear touched down. The nosewheel never contacted the surface.

The business jet, reportedly a Challenger 350, can be seen ahead taxiing onto the runway at a 90-degree angle from left to right. It is not clear from the video if the business jet was on Taxiway Y, approximately 2,600 feet from the arrival end of Runway 31C; Runway 4R, a few hundred feet farther down; or Runway 4L about 1,000 feet farther, as seen on the airport diagram. All three are perpendicular to Runway 31C. After climbing out, the Southwest crew entered a left-hand pattern and landed safely on Runway 31C.