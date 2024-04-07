Southwest 737-800 Flap Damaged On Takeoff From Denver

All the usual authorities are investigating after the inboard flap on the right wing of a Southwest Boeing 737-800 was damaged possibly by a piece of detached engine cowling on takeoff from Denver International Airport on Sunday. Flight 3695 was headed for Houston Hobby Airport about 8:15 a.m. local time when the incident occurred. Air traffic control recordings obtained by VAS Aviation reveal the pilots were notified by the cabin crew of the issue and subsequently declared an emergency. “Our engines seem to be fine but we are structurally damaged,” one of the pilots reported. The aircraft was carrying 143 people.

The pilots did report minor controllability issues with the aircraft. They advised ATC they were unable to achieve rate one turns and got a clearance for a straight-in approach to a runway with favorable winds. Although the radio exchange was calm, the pilots did convey some urgency by requesting ATC get them on the ground as quickly as possible in case there were structural issues with the airplane. “I do think the sooner we get down on the ground would be better,” said one of the pilots. “Just because of the potential for structural damage.” They ended up landing on Runway 34L and passenger video shows pieces of the cowl departing during the landing roll. The aircraft was towed to the gate and the passengers were on their way to Houston on another plane three hours later.