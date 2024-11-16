NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Southwest 737 Hit By ‘Stray Bullet’ At Love Field

There were no injuries and the flight was delayed two hours.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Tomás Del Coro/Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en

Authorities in Dallas are trying to trace the source of what has been termed a stray bullet that hit a Southwest 737 while it was taxiing at Love Field late Friday. The aircraft was on its way to the runway just before 10 p.m. local time for a flight to Indianapolis when the bullet hit the right side near the flight deck. There were no injuries.

The plane returned to the gate, was swapped for another and the passengers and crew were on their way about two hours later. The airport was closed briefly when first responders arrived. Love Field is about eight miles from downtown Dallas and is surrounded by residential areas

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
