Southwest Airlines Again Suffers Delays; Equipment Issues Cited

CNN and multiple other news outlets are reporting that 1,820 Southwest Airlines flights were delayed this morning (April 18) when, the airline said, “data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure” led to a temporary ground stop. According to an 11:10 a.m. (EDT) FAA tweet: “This morning [Southwest Airlines] experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems. At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue. The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed.”

Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in a statement, “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.” According to FlightAware, the 1,820 flights delayed as of noon today represent 43 percent of Southwest’s scheduled operations.

During the holiday season last December, a disruption blamed on a combination of bad weather and a staffing issue caused 16,700 flights to be canceled. The debacle cost the airline more than $1 billion, according to estimates.