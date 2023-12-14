Southwest Airlines Applauded For Accommodating Plus-Size Passengers

Southwest Airlines says its plus-size customers whose bodies encroach on neighboring seats’ armrests are entitled to an extra seat. According to a report on Fox News Business, Southwest is drawing praise from “passengers of size” on social media for its policy of offering complimentary extra seats—sometimes two—for their larger passengers.
The policy involves passengers of size to purchase one seat, and then discuss their needs with a customer service agent at the gate. At the agent’s discretion, a second or third seat will be complimentary. Presumably, availability of vacant seats will be a factor in the gate agent’s decision, but other passengers could be moved to accommodate the oversize passenger’s needs.
Alternatively, Southwest said, passengers can purchase an extra seat ahead of time, and request a refund if their needs can be met at the time of departure. According to the wording of the company policy, “Customers who encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat(s) may proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional seat(s) is available … The purchase of additional seats serves as a notification of a special seating need and allows us to adequately plan for the number of occupied seats onboard.”
Plus-size travel expert Jae’lynn Chaney told Fox News Digital, “I hope to see more airlines implement customer-of-size policies. The Southwest customer size policy helps many travelers offset the disproportionate costs that we incur because of needing extra room. And so, it’s not just about physical accessibility. It’s also about financial accessibility.”
That’s a tough one: on the one hand it’s nice to accommodate people who can’t really change their body type but on the other, I’d be bent if I got moved to a middle seat etc. no doubt this issue will raise plenty of body-shaming comments
How would you feel if the flight is full and you are not accommodated because the obese person took two seats?
Has anyone ever died of starvation while being fat?
Welcome to the new FAA standard human – 250lbs.
I dread whenever I have to leave the plane in the hangar and fly commercial. 2 months ago flew SWA and got caught in the middle seat between a 250 pounder women and 300+ bubba. Hot folds of fat spilling over the arm rests. One kept sweating and the other was wheezing with every breath. I swear 10% of each of these rotund Americans was actually sitting in MY SEAT from the spillover.
I’m 6′ and 165lbs which is only 15 lb heavier than high school 40 years ago. Kept it off with portion control since college.
Boxed between 2 blimps flying coach is miserable. I wish airlines charged for tickets by the pound. Becomes a self-correcting problem.
Oh no!! body shaming. I used to walk through the terminal on the way to my gate and look at the rotundness that Americans have become. I offered a solution of having a scale at the agents counter with a scale and then charge the ticket based on that. It would also provide a better accounting for my Wt/balance for that improved flaps 2 take off.
Agree with charge by weight. Body weight is largely (no pun intended) optional. Obesity is a consequence of diet and activity levels in the super majority of cases where it occurs. Fill your plate with high cal. foods? Avoid vegies and fruits? Live a sedentary life? Who can be surprised at the outcome. If an obese person requires two seats then pay for two seats. Do you need 3 seats? Pay for three seats. Why should a ‘normal’ size person subsidize YOUR food addiction?
Does this mean I can now ship my 250 box on UPS or FedEx for the price of a 25 pound box? Or better yet I want a 50% discount because I only weigh 140 pounds. Hoping the rest of the airlines don’t follow. Southwest can keep all of the “super fats” as she called herself. Then I won’t worry about giving up part of my seat on the other airlines.
“Practically all overweight people are overfed”. So said the surgeon on a UK talk-radio program about overweight people. An overfed man is called “fat”. An overfed woman is called “plus-sized” or a “customer-of-size”. Being overweight is not a right – it is irresponsible and impacts others who have to share a space with you. These days being fat is an “identity” and something to celebrate. It isn’t, it is a health risk and I think we should call a spade, a spade. Imagine an emergency evacuation with 300-pounders on board – or are special “customer-of-size” doors going to be mandated? I once did a simulated heli ditching course where we were seated in a tubular fuselage which rolled inverted underwater with the lights off. The fat guy next to me blocked the exit and in his panic, kicked me in the face. I can’t fit an overweight person in my aeroplane – it being an Italian 2-seater, it is designed for persons-of-a-small-backside.
If a fat person needs an extra seat they should pay for it. Just like I have to pay to take an extra bag.
My legs are “plus length”…where’s my extra pitch accommodation?
BINGO!!
Great comments here. Is SWA listening? I just added them to my list of woke no-fly airlines along with UA and AA. There is hope – the cure for fuel-in-mouth disease costs nothing. Abstain.
A little off subject, but I am amazed at how these large people try to squeeze themselves in smaller size clothes, or they wear Spandex! They still do not fit in the seat they paid for!
I identify as a “person of size” so I can now DEMAND a free seat next to me or scream discrimination, lack of diversity and probably another made up acronym just because that’s what our society has taught us to do. Zero accountability for anything.
Southwest, you caved for no particular reason except your management doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude to stand up for it’s passengers of normalcy. I sorely miss America!
I just don’t understand how any of these “plus sized” or just plain FAT. Will ever get out of the emergency windows over the wings. They will either block it or get stuck and everyone behind them is potential toast.
….so plan on being re-seated to accommodate…
“Presumably, availability of vacant seats will be a factor in the gate agent’s decision, but other passengers could be moved to accommodate the oversize passenger’s needs.”
,Southwest said.
A quick observation – how many old, obese people do you ever see? Carrying all those extra pounds is an early death sentence.
So many correct comments. And I haven’t been on a SWA flight in years that wasn’t full. So dream on about being given an extra seat. Never thought I’d feel this way, but commercial flying sucks. I have a 500 mile trip coming up. I’m loaded with free miles with SWA, but I’m driving this time.
Bet none of those people would fit in your dad’s Mooney Mite Roger.
I barely fit in the Mooney Mite I flew in the 80s when I was a fit 180 pound active duty soldier! Definitely wouldn’t fit now! 🙂
Southwest Airlines use to be known for charging extra for POS ‘Passengers of Size’. They stated that the policy was to accommodate 99% of their customers that we not lard asses. Nobody wants to sit next to that hot pile of flesh that is overflowing into your personal space.
Now in these more ‘enlightened’ times the tail is wagging the dog.
I thought SW had no assigned seats.
They don’t but they do charge extra for preferred sequential seating which gives a passenger more seating options by allowing them to board in the first group of folks.
“The Science™” has been saying for years that humans keep getting bigger. The airlines have been making seats (and legroom) smaller. Now I understand what “intersectionality” means – Oversized people don’t fit into undersized spaces. Cabin crew are pretty good at getting too much stuff into the overheads. Maybe issue them the big pads used as battering rams by those guys on the train platfoms of Japan. BTW I have a plan to get an extra vacant seat next to me the next time I fly. I’ll discuss my need for extra barf bags, oh, maybe a dozen or so, with the customer service rep because I ALWAYS get airsick. That rolling backwards part at the beginning is what kicks it off, too. Will I be accomodated or will I first need an advocacy group? Or a paid influencer?
SW on the DEI bandwagon.
Several points: First obesity is not only a result of caloric intake. Second, some obesity is caused by excess caloric intake. And those two factors can, at times, overlap. Third, lifestyle contributes to obesity, which means the availability of great tasting, i.e. fat and sugars, stuff (it only qualifies as “food” is because it is digestible) is a large component of the increase in human size (think: convenience store, gas station, you name it store that has shelves and shelves of processed stuff that is very tasty but loaded with unnecessary carbs and fats). Unfortunately, our economy runs on the production and sale of this stuff. Take a look in your portfolio and see how much these type of companies, chain restaurants, and food outlets you own. It’s always easy to blame the easiest target without understanding the depth of a problem.
True- there are a lot of genetic influences that are beyond the control – perhaps instead of caving in and setting precedents for all types of bodies (ie the commenter who said they were tall) – perhaps travel just becomes untenable for some. Just like business class is untenable for my budget, but I’m not asking for special treatment to fly business class. If it can accommodate at no inconvenience or cost to other passengers then do so, but don’t make this a ‘right’
I have to agree with NordicDave. I was flying SWA last week and managed to score a first row window seat despite the SWA seat non-assigned seat policy. As I was preparing to enjoy my 2.5 hr flight, an “over-sized” woman sandwiched her grandiose posterior in the middle seat. Her flabby upper torso meant her arms went over the armrests into my seat and the aisle seat areas. And the sad part was that the captain had already announced that the plane was not full so she could have probably found a window or aisle seat further back if her rear-end could have squeezed past the seat backs to go further into the plane. On my return flight, I had the opportunity to purchase a slot in the first SWA loading group presumably to get the first choice of seats. But why? Even if you buy the 1st group and get a good seat, there’s nothing to stop the fattened cow from occupying the adjoining seat (and half of yours) when the airlines operate like a cattle car.
Let’s look at this as a great entrepreneurial plan for someone. They can start making travel clothing that are pneumatic. They can sell these clothing options to “regular size travelers”. You could show up at the gate looking like a blimp and get your “free (paid for by the regular travelers)” extra seat. Even as a regular size person, it’s nice to get that empty seat next to you.
Does Amazon carry those “fatty suits” yet?
As one who spent a large portion of his working life enduring economy middle-seat travel, I’ve often felt that they need to have a second “Will it Fit?” box next to the check-in counter, simulating the seat dimensions. Strain gauges on the sides would trip flashing lights (or a deep groan sound effect) and trigger automatic double-seat assignment and upcharge. “It’s not fat-shaming, it’s ensuring passenger comfort and safety.”
Of course, given how well that box prevents idiots from cramming their plus-sized carry-on into an already full overhead bin, I’m not sanguine even that would solve the problem.
I’m far more sympathetic to the over-height pax. With current seat-pitch calculations based on prepubescent twelve-year-olds, there’s not much they can do besides orthopedic surgery.
Why are there more size guidelines on amusement park rides than air travel?
My ’60 IFR C172 has more comfortable seating and accommodates more luggage; it just can’t get there as fast.
Southwest flights are normally full (As are other airlines) it is a nice gesture but not sure how they are going to do it without kicking someone off the flight. If you are that big you should be required to buy two seats.
Maybe just discount the cost of the second seat? And extend that discount to people travelling with children who are much lighter and occupy less than a full seat?
Why is it fair that my 7 year old at 50 lb (30% of an FAA person) get’s charged a full or nearly-full ticket price but an obese person gets a free extra seat at the weight of 250% of an FAA person?