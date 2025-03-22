Southwest Flight Tries To Take Off On Taxiway

A Southwest crew got their aircraft up to 70 knots on a taxiway in Orlando before a controller noticed and ordered them to stop on Thursday. “3278 stop, 3278 stop. Stop Southwest 3278, stop!” CNN quoted the controller as saying. “Cancel takeoff clearance. You’re on H taxiway Southwest 3278.” The crew complied and reported they had stopped a few seconds later. They had been cleared to take off on Runway 17R which is parallel to Taxiway H.