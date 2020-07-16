Boeing Awarded ISS Support Contract Extension

Boeing has been awarded a contract extending its support of the International Space Station (ISS) through September 2024. The company has been contracted to supply engineering support services, resources and personnel for the ISS activities along with management of some station systems. ISS operations are currently slated to continue until at least 2024.

“As the International Space Station marks its 20th year of human habitation, Boeing continues to enhance the utility and livability of the orbiting lab we built for NASA decades ago,” said Boeing Vice President and Program Manager for the International Space Station John Mulholland. “We thank NASA for their confidence in our team and the opportunity to support the agency’s vital work in spaceflight and deep-space exploration for the benefit of all humankind.”

Boeing was selected by NASA as its primary ISS contractor in 1993. The contract extension is valued at approximately $225 million annually. Contract work will be conducted at NASA facilities including the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, the John F. Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, and the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.