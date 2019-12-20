Boeing Starliner Misses Planned Orbit

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner crew capsule failed to make it to its intended orbit following the spacecraft’s first uncrewed test launch on Friday. According to NASA, the capsule is “in a stable configuration” but will not be making its planned trip to the International Space Station. The capsule was launched on an Atlas V rocket at 6:36 a.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

“When the spacecraft separated from the launch vehicle, we did not get the orbital insertion burn that we were hoping for,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “It appears as though the mission elapsed timing system had an error in it and that anomaly resulted in the vehicle believing that the time was different than it actually was.” Bridenstine highlighted that the issue was one of automation, suggesting that a crew would likely have been able to correct the issue in time to continue the mission as planned and that even if they had not, they would not have been in danger.

The current plan is for the vehicle to remain in orbit for approximately 48 hours before returning to its touchdown point at New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range. NASA and Boeing are in the process of evaluating which of the planned mission objectives they will be able to complete from the capsule’s present orbit. It has not yet been determined how this will affect the Starliner test program.