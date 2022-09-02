NASA Awards Five Additional Missions To SpaceX

NASA has signed on with SpaceX for five additional missions to transport crew to the International Space Station (ISS). The missions are a modification to NASA’s Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract with the company, which originally covered nine missions. The fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification is valued at $1.4 billion.

“The amount includes ground, launch, in-orbit, and return and recovery operations, cargo transportation for each mission, and a lifeboat capability while docked to the International Space Station,” NASA said. “The period of performance runs through 2030 and brings the total CCtCap contract value with SpaceX to $4,927,306,350.”

SpaceX launched its first crewed mission for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, noted for being the first operational crewed launch by a private company, in November 2020. The company’s fourth crew rotation mission launched on April 27 and is expected to return to Earth later this month. NASA also has a CCtCap contract with Boeing for six crewed missions to the ISS, the first of which is currently targeted for February 2023.