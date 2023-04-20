SpaceX Starship Explodes After Launch

The first uncrewed test flight of SpaceX’s integrated Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket ended in a dramatic explosion shortly after launch on Thursday. While the cause off the company’s latest “rapid unscheduled disassembly” has not yet been announced, it appears as though Starship failed to separate from the rocket as planned. The vehicle hit a maximum altitude of roughly 39 kilometers (about 127,950 feet), exploding just short of four minutes after launch.
“As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” SpaceX said. “With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary.”
As previously reported by AVweb, SpaceX attempted the launch on Monday but scrubbed before liftoff due to a frozen valve. Company CEO Elon Musk stated via Twitter that Starship’s next test launch would take place “in a few months.” Designed for transporting crew and cargo to the Moon and eventually Mars, Starship measures 394 feet tall and is powered by 33 Raptor engines.
R&D in its purest most patient form.
Yep. If you’re not breaking stuff you aren’t learning anything.
I cannot imagine the complexity of the plumbing system feeding cryogenic fuel to 33 separate engines. The “RUD” is disappointing, but not unexpected. One advantage of modern rocket technology is the incredible amount of telemetry the ship sends back to the ground on every aspect of the mission. It will be interesting to hear what went wrong.
The instrumentation has already determined the fault … full sinusoidal synchronization between the 33 engines failed due to a stuck turbo encabulator … described here:
youtube.com/watch?v=rLDgQg6bq7o
🙂
Hahah, you almost had me there until “turbo encabulator” 😀
My feelings against Musk have softened considerably as of late.
I’m glad no one was hurt and only money was lost.
I’m sure they will learn something applicable from this and apply it in the future.
I realize I am speaking from a place of complete ignorance, but I’m really puzzled by the fact that we’re still routinely watching rockets explode on launch. The moon landings used huge rockets in 1969, which is 54 years ago. By way of comparison, the Wright brothers flew Flyer 1 at Kitty Hawk in 1903, and 54 years later USAF Major Adrian Drew flew a modified F101A at 1,207 mph (and, coincidentally on this topic, Sputnik was launched). In 1957 no-one expected to routinely see airplanes fail to take off.