SpaceX Inches Closer To Becoming Its Own Texas City

SpaceX headquarters could soon become Texas' newest city known as Starbase if a small group of voters approves the measure at the polls on Saturday.

Spanning just 1.5 square miles, the proposed city would effectively function as a company town—serving as the future headquarters of Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX. For some time, Musk has envisioned a space-age town like Starbase, populated primarily by his SpaceX employees. If the measure is approved, the coastal land would be formally incorporated as a municipality.

According to an AP report, SpaceX's rocket launches, engine tests, and equipment movements often require closing a local highway and access to nearby Boca Chica State Park and Beach. Currently, this requires coordination with Cameron County. However, two proposed state bills would transfer much of that authority to the new city.

Critics argued that the move would grant Musk and SpaceX undue authority over a heavily visited public beach.