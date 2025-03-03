SpaceX Scrubs Purposely Rushed Starship Launch

SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Starship system on Monday after anomalies started piling up in the final few minutes. An undisclosed issue with the booster that seemed to be resolved as the countdown continued was compounded by some other problems that cropped up soon after and company founder Elon Musk said it was "best to destack, inspect both stages and try again in a day or two.” It would have been the first attempt after SpaceX had to blow up the previous top stage over the Caribbean in January. Despite the fiery prequel to Monday's attempt, SpaceX isn't taking a cautious approach.